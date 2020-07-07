President Donald Trump famously claimed he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue, and he wouldn’t lose any voters. His lawyer even used the same argument in federal appeals court last fall, while declaring that a sitting president has absolute immunity from criminal indictment or investigation.
Here's a question: Would Donald Trump lose any voters if he allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue? How about American soldiers in Afghanistan?
This November, will you be voting for Trump, or for America?
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
