The other morning I saw kind of a strange scene as looked up at the sky. I could see the beginning and the end of a rainbow, but the major middle of the rainbow was missing. I thought, "What's the message of this, if there is one?"
As I pondered it, the thought came to me. The Lord is alpha (the beginning) and the omega (the end) of our lives, but the large space in between is up to each one of us. We're given the free will to complete as we choose.
If we choose to follow the path of truth and righteousness, our life and rainbow will be beautiful and complete. And who knows, we might even reap a pot of gold.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
