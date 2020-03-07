COVID-19 has me thinking about Astoria. It seems a real threat to my elderly friends there; particularly John Wedell, who’s homeless and in his 70s.
This virus is a shadow that will largely pass over children, but still causes trepidation when I think of those in the community I know, and those I don’t know.
I worry a bit for myself. The U.S. Navy left me susceptible to bronchial infections — I’ve a minor one now — but in these times my welfare's a tiny concern.
I read Laurie Garrett’s "The Coming Plague," sitting in Godfather’s Books, decades ago. Then I believed intelligence, knowledge and goodwill could prevail in the U.S.; that we wouldn’t repeat the monstrous mistakes of the past, like President Ronald Reagan’s barring his surgeon general, C. Everett Koop, from making public statements regarding the emerging AIDS epidemic.
But we’ve a president who stokes irrational fears and prejudices, exploits crises for political gain, rejects science and even facts, and whose ego demands the praise of that of a demigod.
Yes, I think about Astoria, at this moment, and know I’ve strongly disagreed with the actions and mindset of its leaders, often. I believed that the city does have a social service role to play; as a moral prerequisite. However, they and most all the others who serve Astoria, do have good hearts and minds, and can be relied on, in a crisis, to act like a bunch of damn socialists! Thank God!
Stay well and be kind.
Michael A. "Sasha" Miller
Salem
