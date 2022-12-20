"I think it is best to put up with information the way you get it; and seem satisfied with it, and surprised at it, and grateful for it, and say, 'My word!'" — Mark Twain
The cartoon depicting Elon Musk as the Wicked Witch of "misinformation" and "lies" reminded me of my media and politics class at Portland State University in fall 1988. At that time, CNN was about it for 24/7 news. Newspapers and three TV networks that dominated the information scene showed what they wanted you to see.
Neil Goldschmidt was then Oregon's governor, the most powerful man in the state, and he refused to run for reelection. There was a reason why.
Fast forward 34 years, and we see that information of all kinds comes in geometric proportions none of my college classmates could have predicted. Currently, the mayor of Chicago is attempting to scramble police calls so newspapers and television stations can't receive them. There is a reason why.
And just last month, Elon Musk decided to let the world know what Twitter (unheard of in 1988) was doing with certain information the FBI, the major media outlets, a major political party and several social media sites decided to withhold regarding the current president's son.
We have always had media that presents, and sometimes tables, information. The trouble I see in the current media and political world is the government is having a far too large voice in the matter. Tax dollars slickly hiding critical political information: "My word!"