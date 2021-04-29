The election in Oregon is May 18. In Oregon, we vote by mail. Registered voters here in Clatsop County should see your ballot shortly.
There are several small service, school, college and transportation district board positions on the ballot.
Your county voter information booklet will soon arrive in your mailbox. Your vote is very important, and needed. Across the nation, voter rights are under attack.
Voting is a responsibility as a citizen. I may sound like your mother, but this is truly important. Become informed by reading the voter guide. Then vote.
BOB WESTERBERG
Astoria