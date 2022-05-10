Gearhart is changing. The North Coast is changing. What used to be a quiet coastal corridor has seen such growth, it still takes my breath away.
Our population has grown, traffic on the U.S. Highway 101 corridor has grown and tourism has grown. These changes bring increasing demands to our first responders. We must build a facility to respond effectively to these times.
The Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department has been working out of a decaying cinder-block structure built 64 years ago. The current station has served them well — well beyond what should have been its expiration date.
Now is the time to build for both the present and all of our futures. Our Gearhart volunteer firefighters need a new station.
We must stop procrastinating. Costs continue escalating. In 2006, a bond measure for a new station and City Hall failed. Its cost? $3.75 million. Labor and supply costs continue rising every year. What will the cost be if Measure 4-213 fails?
In the last 60-plus years we have become aware of greater earthquake and tsunami threats. Higher ground and a new station will help mitigate and manage these realities. The proposed Highlands Lane location is at 65 feet in elevation. This is above even a worst-case scenario.
Our current station, at 27 feet, might just be underwater with even a medium event. For a safer future, we must build a new fire station. Let's quit kicking the can down the road. Vote "yes" for a safer tomorrow.