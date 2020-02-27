The Oregon Department of Transportation has money to spend on U.S. Highway 101 ("ODOT plan could fund Highway 101 improvements," Seaside Signal, Jan. 31) in Seaside with the following goals: "increase safety, reduce congestion, provide accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, among other priorities."
The amounts quoted in recent articles total $9.5 million. Rather than culverts and turning lanes, let's get a bypass around Seaside. Several years ago, ODOT had the funds for this. Local businesses rejected the idea, citing loss of business.
After witnessing many years of spring and summer Seaside traffic at a standstill, I believe business owners have gotten smarter, and would support a bypass that would allow travelers an efficient, smooth ride north or south around the two lanes of Highway 101 in Seaside. Not everyone wants to stop in this town.
Let's talk about it. Let's get ODOT involved. Seaside residents are not the only population affected by dangerous, frustrating traffic here.
KATHY WEIGEL
Seaside
