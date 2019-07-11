In response to “Share the road” (The Astorian, July 6), I can assure you that all surrey renters are given safety instructions, along with how and where to ride them.
Parked cars and excited tourists can occasionally be problematic, but a short honk is usually sufficient for surreys who are not aware of the cars behind them.
Wheel Fun Rentals is very grateful for the tourists and residents who have been sharing the road in Seaside for over 25 years.
PATRICK DUHACHEK
Seaside
