The year is coming to a close. What a year it has been, with the virus and, of course, the election. The virus brings good and bad news. The vaccines look really promising for 2021, and the election is almost over for a divided nation. The bad news is many, many people are still getting infected every day, and people are unnecessarily dying.
I reflect on the year. It seems as if we lived in a past era of socialization and fun. All of a sudden everyone's life has changed because of the virus. People have had to learn another lifestyle, of isolation. We have had to learn patience. Often we have not done well with the patience.
As a licensed rational behavior (cognitive) therapist I believed in the facts of life that were presented — not superstition, or fictional accounts of life. The disease is here. It is eventually going away by sticking together, sucking it up when we have to, and practicing good health procedures, such as vaccinations. For our sakes, let's do this. We will lick it, but at what cost?
Again, I would like to thank all the people involved in keeping us alive. I thank the health care workers, the security people, the store workers, the volunteers and the workers everywhere for keeping us safe.
This is not politics. This is for young and old to live and have much better days.
NORM HOOGE
Astoria
