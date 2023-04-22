Measure 4-221 repeals a recently passed ordinance that allows short-term rentals in the county's unincorporated residential zones, including rural communities such as Knappa, Svensen, Westport, Miles Crossing and Jeffers Garden.

The county has a shortage of housing for our residents. Allowing unrestrained use of our limited housing resources is counterproductive to the goals of local governments to provide additional housing. Unrestrained short-term rentals benefit absentee landlords, who comprise the bulk of the people who are opposed to this measure.

