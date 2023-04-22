Measure 4-221 repeals a recently passed ordinance that allows short-term rentals in the county's unincorporated residential zones, including rural communities such as Knappa, Svensen, Westport, Miles Crossing and Jeffers Garden.
The county has a shortage of housing for our residents. Allowing unrestrained use of our limited housing resources is counterproductive to the goals of local governments to provide additional housing. Unrestrained short-term rentals benefit absentee landlords, who comprise the bulk of the people who are opposed to this measure.
We need to protect the limited residential housing that we have, and encourage the county to create commonsense approaches to short-term rentals, as all municipalities have already done. Short-term rentals are a commercial enterprise that few would want next door. Having a commonsense approach would also provide lodging revenues to the county, while maintaining the quality of life that we enjoy.
All county residents have a stake in the outcome of the measure. The need for housing crosses municipal boundaries, just as workers commute without regard to jurisdictional lines. Fortunately, every registered voter in the county is eligible to vote on this measure. Please vote "yes" to protect our residential zones.