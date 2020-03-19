In 2009, the swine flu sickened 59 million Americans. It hospitalized 265,000. It killed 12,000. I do not remember it destroying the economy. I do not remember a full-out political panic.
Today we have another flu. The coronavirus effect is likely to be the same as the swine flu. But this time our Chicken Little politicians would have us hide in our caves?
Don't touch, don't breathe. Cancel big events. Stay 3 feet away from each other. This is just fodder for circling vulture lawyers.
The virus is airborne. It will spread. Political intervention and containment are futile. To our politicians: Quit causing panic and economic chaos. Put your effort where it counts. Concentrate on treatment, vaccines.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
