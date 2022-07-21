Mark Winstanley concluded 37 years of service to the city of Seaside at the end of June, and more than 20 years as the city manager. In fact, Mark became the city manager the year that I graduated from high school, a fact I've reminded him of a few times in our conversations over the years.
It's incredibly difficult serving in a role like Mark has for that span of time and, frankly, it's unprecedented. It's a testament to Mark's flexibility, communication and leadership that he's been able to hold that role for so long, working with numerous elected officials, leading a dynamic and growing city and responding to significant changes that have occurred over that time.
If you've ever been around Mark, you know that he truly cares about the city and the people of Seaside. I recall many experiences of walking with him to a meeting, or walking behind him, and seeing him pick up every piece of litter he saw.
Mark has offered me support numerous times, going back to when I was first hired by the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District in 2015. He's been there as a resource for me to ask him questions, and I know he's provided the same mentorship to many of his staff and other folks in our community.
The city will miss him greatly and, while they’re in good hands, I wish Mark the best in his future plans for travel, family, Oregon State University athletics and, hopefully, some much-deserved relaxation.
SKYLER ARCHIBALD
Executive director, Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District