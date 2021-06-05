Regarding the letter by Bill Nix in the In One Ear section on May 6 about the USS Kitty Hawk's destiny: What a treasure and history to be saved.
The supercarrier has a 4.5-acre flight deck and can house 5,624 people, over half the size of Astoria's population. This offers limitless potential for usage: restaurants, stores, festivals, museum, garden, park, lodging, conference rooms, theater, sports, etc.
I once attended a public meeting in the converted old ship Queen Mary in California. What a cool idea.
I am so glad Nix brought it to our attention. I do hope this gem will be saved.
NGUYEN TRUNG
Seaside