The Oregon Department of Forestry is proposing a 70-year habitat conservation plan for state forests. Despite assurances that timber harvests would remain stable under the plan, last month ODF revealed our worst fears had been realized, and the habitat conservation plan would result in a roughly 35% reduction in harvests, beginning next year. I traveled to Corvallis to attend the Board of Forestry's March meeting and stand up for my business and my community.
I am co-owner of Bighorn Logging out of Banks. We have 70 employees who rely on us to keep them working. Our industry is already struggling to survive. We have lost six high-capacity logging companies in our area in recent years. Their invaluable experience is gone forever. With this new habitat conservation plan, I fear more companies will find themselves unable to stay in business.
I also sit on the Banks Fire District Board of Directors. We rely on state forest timber revenue for equipment and personnel, which in turn, supports ODF on multiple fires throughout the year. What happens when we can’t help fight fires?
The state should be working with our forest product industries, not cutting the legs out from under them. It should be building up the next generation of loggers, not setting them up for failure. It was a very sad day to have to sit in front of the Board of Forestry — a group of people who should know better — and fight for our industry.