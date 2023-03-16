The Oregon Department of Forestry is proposing a 70-year habitat conservation plan for state forests. Despite assurances that timber harvests would remain stable under the plan, last month ODF revealed our worst fears had been realized, and the habitat conservation plan would result in a roughly 35% reduction in harvests, beginning next year. I traveled to Corvallis to attend the Board of Forestry's March meeting and stand up for my business and my community.

I am co-owner of Bighorn Logging out of Banks. We have 70 employees who rely on us to keep them working. Our industry is already struggling to survive. We have lost six high-capacity logging companies in our area in recent years. Their invaluable experience is gone forever. With this new habitat conservation plan, I fear more companies will find themselves unable to stay in business.

