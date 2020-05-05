Right now, we face economic conditions that will require loyalty to our businesses and to our working families in order to recover. We need empathic understanding of the suffering many now experience. On May 19, we can help to make this happen in our Clatsop County commission District 4 election.
Courtney Bangs, a member of a Clatsop County multigenerational working family, has the background, education and the temperament to make comprehensive policy decisions that will heal our county.
Rather than perpetuate the current policies of the county commission that tear our community apart, Courtney will put our families and our economic recovery first.
Kathleen Sullivan cannot make these claims. Sullivan, from out of state, is not part of a multigenerational working family of the community. Under her tenure, our county has declined. Homelessness, affordable housing and child care are worse, rather than better. This is just for starters.
For Sullivan, being a member of many committees does not equate to leadership, despite her claims to the contrary. Like her colleague, Sarah Nebeker, Sullivan is a "Portland placeholder," whose loyalties lie with an outside agenda. Sullivan's Portland agenda does not serve the best interests of our families.
She was a deciding vote that prevented Clatsop County from joining a timber lawsuit over revenue that could have been invested into our schools, roads, public safety and housing. Shame on her.
This time is like no other. A vote for Courtney on May 19 is a vote to heal.
LAVONNE WHITWORTH
Astoria
Log In
