In this day and time, the satisfaction of above-and-beyond customer service is a thing of the past. Well, unless you come in contact with Teresa Olson at the Astoria Pilot House. Let me explain.
My daughter-in-law, son and two other couples are staying at the Pilot House for my daughter-in-law's 40th birthday, and I wanted to do something extra special.
I spoke with Teresa on numerous occasions, planning a special delivery for some of her favorite goodies. Teresa was going to receive those, and set up in their suite for them on day of arrival, but Safeway did not recognize the delivery address at the Pilot House.
So Teresa volunteered for those items to be delivered to her home address the day before, and then take them over and set up. She has done all of this over the phone, and through text messages, with a very happy voice and truly saying, "no problem."
I have never formally met her, but hope I can, someday. I live in Georgia and so I'm over 2,500 miles away, and for a stranger to make my day be a little less stressful making a fun surprise happen for a complete stranger, is the best great customer service I have ever received.
Thank you, Teresa and Astoria, for time well spent finding a really sweet lady.
KAREN VINSON
Ranger, Georgia