Emergency alert! I was in the military for 20 years, became chief of security in the city of Rochester, New York, Police Department, and was coordinator for Monroe County, New York, Emergency Management for 22 years.
My entire 42-year professional experience has been in law enforcement and emergency management. My firsthand experience confirms a resilient facility with functional communication systems, and other critical equipment, is absolutely essential in any emergency.
It does not matter if the emergency is fire, airplane crash, hurricane, earthquake, terrorism, war, tsunami or pandemic. Without the right tools and equipment, even the most dedicated first responder will be unable to do his or her job.
Gearhart is going to spend millions on a new facility. Shouldn’t it be in the safest location possible? We understand the desire to continue the tradition of a Fourth of July parade and hot dogs downtown, but neither of those require a police and fire station downtown.
I hear a few people saying the federal government and military will come and save us when disaster strikes. Yes, they will come, but not immediately. The military will likely have other primary missions, and may only turn their attention to Gearhart after that mission is completed.
Our community needs to be prepared to function for weeks on its own, and be able to communicate with the outside world. Without the right facility and equipment, this can’t happen.
Support the necessary infrastructure to keep the citizens and first responders safe. Vote "yes" on Measure 4-213.