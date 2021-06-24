Regarding the guest column "School mascot a reminder of our history" (The Astorian, June 15): We all love fishermen and history, but women, including student athletes, rightly want to be seen as equals today.
Their current mascot is very literally a man. And the nickname "Lady Fish" is absolutely gendered and condescending. Over a hundred years ago, when this mascot was chosen, women couldn't vote. Should we be nostalgic about that, too?
And isn't it ironic that Sue Dowty's opinion ran opposite an article on the women's varsity swim team winning their league championship? Let's celebrate and recognize wins of all our student athletes and scholars today, not revere a caricature of an old coach from the 1960s.
Why not consider Fishers? A neutral term has worked for the FisherPoets Gathering for decades, or are they disrespecting fishing and history, too?
Or even Brewers — it's likely Buoy Beer and Fort George do more for the local economy today, providing jobs for current and future generations of Astorians.
NIKKI ROUDA
Astoria