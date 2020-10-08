Apparently, living in a country where guns are, and will always be, readily available isn’t good enough for Jim Hoffman, a Clatsop County Republican leader.
In a wide-ranging guest column on guns (The Astorian, Oct. 1), he laid bare all his fears. Fear of a tyrannical government, fear of bad guys lurking around every corner and fear of being inconvenienced when buying and owning a gun. He backs a ballot measure to severely restrict if not eliminate all types of gun regulations.
A Second Amendment sanctuary — what a great idea. Why stop there? How about a driving sanctuary? My car is as indispensable to me as guns are to Hoffman.
Stop signs are a real inconvenience. Speed limits are always slowing me down. Seat belts are so uncomfortable. Laws are a burden. Now imagine laws that pertain to an instrument whose only purpose is to extinguish life. How unfair. There ought to be a ballot measure.
Well there is, Measure 4-205, and it is so ill-conceived and laughably absurd that it makes the war on Christmas seem rational by comparison.
JIM SPURR
Cannon Beach
