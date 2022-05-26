Stop the presses! Researchers with Clatsop County have proven that the law of supply and demand is null and void — what news!
Apparently we have economic geniuses working for us who have disproven the egghead academics at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the Economic Policy Institute, University of Southern California, Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (and many, many more) whose research establishes the direct links between rising residential home prices, rental prices and Airbnb listings.
Who knew we had such incredible intellects working for us at the county level. I mean — there's no way they could be wrong in their findings of no correlation in home prices … is there?
Yes, absurdity is the only appropriate response to absurdity. I encourage the researchers with Clatsop County to read the numerous studies available for free, that find the exact opposite of their claim of no correlation between the rise of short-term vacation rentals and home prices.
Competence is the least we can expect from those supposedly working for our benefit. We are in a housing crisis; we can't make any progress until the people in charge are able to at least identify and name the problem and its causes.
I have sent multiple studies to the county commissioners refuting the county's findings, let's hope they read them. God speed.