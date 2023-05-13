It became abundantly clear during the May 3 Cannon Beach City Council meeting that the proposal for increasing the transient lodging tax revolves around visitors paying the shortfall of the City Hall, police station and Cannon Beach Elementary School rejuvenation — each coming in with a budget much more than initially projected.

State law requires that 70% of any increase in transient lodging tax be used for drawing more tourism; 30% is unrestricted.

