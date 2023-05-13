It became abundantly clear during the May 3 Cannon Beach City Council meeting that the proposal for increasing the transient lodging tax revolves around visitors paying the shortfall of the City Hall, police station and Cannon Beach Elementary School rejuvenation — each coming in with a budget much more than initially projected.
State law requires that 70% of any increase in transient lodging tax be used for drawing more tourism; 30% is unrestricted.
By a very narrow margin, the prepared food tax passed, half of which was to pay for the City hall and police station. But now, due to an oversight by city staff and contractors of a state building regulation change that forbids public safety structures from being built in the tsunami inundation zone, the projected cost is coming in higher than the prepared food tax collection.
To cover the shortfall, council is looking to increase the transient lodging tax, even though it pays for about 75% of the city’s budget. Property taxes pay for about 11% toward the functioning of this community.
No one wants more taxes, whether that be property, lodging, or food, but if the community really is supportive of these projects (City Hall, police station, and whatever the Cannon Beach Elementary School will end up being), then let the community cover it, rather than going after visitors to cover our nut.
We need to demand fiscal responsibility of city leadership rather than a "the sky’s the limit" attitude.