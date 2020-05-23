I am writing regarding the notices to appeal the Cannon Beach City Council's decision to disallow dune grading for views by both the Breakers Point and the Chapman Point homeowners associations.
Friends of the Dunes fought the grading plans of these organizations for over six long years. There was extensive community input, open meetings, scientific reports and presentations; and the final answer was that no grading for views will be allowed.
It seems these HOAs simply can't take no for an answer, even though at least the Chapman Point folks signed an individual deed restriction, and were aware of the subdivision approval condition prohibiting grading when they bought their homes. None of that is at all surprising. They have clearly only ever been concerned with their own self-interest.
What is surprising to us at the Friends of the Dunes is that during these crazy pandemic times, when business owners are worried about losing their livelihoods, that they choose to put our town through this very expensive endeavor. Clearly these oceanfront home owners do not care about the town, or the business owners in this town, but only about their views.
In addition, the city is facing significant future financial needs, building a new city hall/police station, water system, etc. If these HOAs truly cared about our community, they would accept the results of six years of consideration and expense, and the council's decision and not put our town through a costly process, wasting precious dollars that could be better spent making the town better and safer for all.
KAREN HADLEY
Cannon Beach
