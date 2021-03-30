Trails End Art Association is grateful to the Clatsop County Cultural Coalition and the Oregon Cultural Trust for help purchasing our two new 72-inch by 30-inch height adjustable Americans with Disabilities Act work tables.
Our goal for 2020-2021 was to improve on our accessibility for members and students in Clatsop County who desire hands-on art experiences. We are now able to meet some of the disability member needs who presently attend groups, and look forward to our in-person workshops and classes in the near future.
You can support projects like this by donations to the Oregon Cultural Trust at culturaltrust.org. The donations become a direct tax credit on your Oregon income tax for the year that you donate.
KITTY PAINO
Astoria