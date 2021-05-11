I am pleased to hear that the Astoria Library is moving forward in stages to renovate. But, until the library is open evenings or weekends, it is not fully serving our community.
The solution of "go to Seaside on the weekends" that I've heard from the library's social media is inadequate. Let's make the library accessible to everyone, beyond the Americans with Disabilities Act compliance changes in stage one.
One day a week, could the library be open from 2 to 6 p.m. instead of 1 to 5 p.m.? What is stopping the library from serving the working, taxpaying Astoria resident?
KELLI GRIFFITH
Astoria