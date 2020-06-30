"He simply said, 'Please. Please, I need to live.' It was the please that caught my memory."
My daughters recently saw "The Princess Bride" for the first time. Those of us who know and love this story know that it is many things, including a story of love.
The film has many quotable lines. One making the meme rounds is, "They’re terribly comfortable. I think everyone will be wearing them in the future." Westley is referring to his mask.
Maybe masks aren't "terribly comfortable," and to protect from COVID-19 they must cover our mouths and noses, as opposed to Westley's eye-covering, but wearing a mask is an act of love.
I wear a mask to protect you in case I am sick, which I may be without knowing. In the same way, you wear a mask to protect me and my daughters and our neighbors and, and, and … Wearing a mask is a recognition that others' lives matter. It is an act of love.
Please. Wear a mask. Please.
REBECCA PIERCE
Astoria
