I just wanted to write a brief letter expressing my admiration of Katie Frankowicz's reporting for The Astorian.
I enjoy reading her reporting for its up-to-date information and the clear, unbiased way she presents the issues. She is a real true reporter in the best sense.
TERRIE POWERS
Astoria
