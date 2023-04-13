I am a short-term rental owner, and I am voting "yes" on Measure 4-221.
We have owned an STR for over 20 years, as primarily a family home that we rent to selected customers when the family isn't using the home. We do not use commercial vacation rental platforms such as Airbnb or Vacasa that make it impossible to screen or vet customers.
Our home is not located in a residential neighborhood. It is located in an area where STRs are an allowed use. It complies with all land use laws, rules and regulations. I believe STRs have a valid place as a rental business when located in an appropriate setting, meaning not in residential neighborhoods, and not where they are not allowed.
STRs were not an allowed use in 16 residential zones in the unincorporated county for the past 40-plus years. This was consistent with the comprehensive plan established by citizen advisory committees in the 1970s, and codified in the resulting approved zoning ordinances. Unfortunately, the county administration illegally issued STR permits for homes in these 16 zones starting in 2018, which gave rise to the current problems with STRs in Clatsop County.
Rather than admit that they made a mistake in 2018, the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners decided, by themselves, to change the long-standing, well developed, successful zoning ordinances in all 16 residential zones. This action and behavior is not what one would hope for from a responsible, ethical, honest county.