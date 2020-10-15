In Robert Potter’s letter on Oct. 6, he bemoaned that Suzanne Weber doesn’t constantly scream her party affiliation from the rooftops, while Debbie Boothe-Schmidt announces her partisanship at every opportunity.
Which affiliation would Potter like to know?
The fact that she was nominated by the Independent Party, a reflection of her belief that party doesn’t matter when it comes to getting work done for the people, as well as an acknowledgment of her 18 years as a nonpartisan mayor and city councilor?
Or her nomination by the Republican Party, the party she’s been affiliated with for decades, but no one ever knew because she’s always cared about results, not party affiliation?
Or her nomination by the Libertarian Party, because of her dedication to the civil rights of all Oregonians?
The reality is that Mayor Weber doesn’t wear her party affiliation or nomination on her sleeve because she believes partisanship is the problem.
Boothe-Schmidt is a partisan activist. She has been for years. That’s why partisan extremists in Portland, who don’t care about us, have dumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into her campaign.
Debbie is dedicated to total partisan politics now, and she would do nothing but follow her partisan bosses in Salem. We’ve seen enough partisanship in Salem.
Let’s send a message to political party bosses that the North Coast is sick of partisan politicians like Boothe-Schmidt. Let’s send a nonpartisan, pragmatic, experienced leader to Salem.
Let’s vote for Weber for state representative.
LISA LAMPING
Warrenton
