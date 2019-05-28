For those of us who can return home to a warm, comfortable abode each evening, the growing housing problem seems remote (“New study examines Clatsop County's housing crunch,” The Daily Astorian, April 11).
This article mentions that affordable housing can’t be built “without some kind of public subsidy.” The piece doesn’t happen to mention homelessness, however Clatsop Community Action stated in 2017 that the county has “more than 1,000 homeless people at any given time.”
The biggest winners from President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax law were non-Hispanic white households in the top 1 percent. And now Trump’s fiscal year 2020 budget proposal would cut the U.S Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) by an astounding $9.6 billion, or 18 percent below the already underfunded 2019 enacted levels. Homeless assistance programs would be cut $34 million less than the 2019 levels.
Congress must now decide what parts of the fiscal year 2020 budget proposal to reject or amend. We can call or email our members of Congress and tell them to support low-income housing.
DONNA SCHINDLER MUNRO
Bremerton, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.