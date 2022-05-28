Thanks, Commissioner Courtney Bangs, for alerting us to the extension of the comment period on the Western Oregon State Forests Habitat Conservation Plan in "Let's fix the habitat conservation plan," (The Astorian, May 14). I looked up how to do this officially, and readers can find instructions at bit.ly/3wMlAxr. I encourage readers to look over the plan and make specific comments based on the criteria given on the website.
I have peripherally followed the process throughout the last few years, and I am glad to see some improvement in the plan going forward, with slightly more land conserved for habitat, and what I and the courts consider "highest use" of the forest. The science that Bangs says has not been followed says that if the forest isn't almost completely conserved for wildlife, there will be tremendous damage done to our keystone wildlife species, both plant and animal.
We can afford to have more land set aside for habitat and conservation, and have our teachers (including Bangs and myself) well paid, and support families in our county. The time for disconnecting our timber harvest from our county coffers is here. We need to find other ways to fund the rural coastal counties in Oregon. Bangs is in a good position as county commissioner to help us to find these new resources for county programs. I'm quite willing to help.
By all means, please get those comments in by June 1.