Letter: All before noon
Jan 11, 2020

When President Donald Trump attacks Iran, Russia's President Vladimir Putin will:
1. Make popcorn
2. Sell weapons to Iran
3. Fix our election for us
4. Co-sign another Trump loan application
5. Call it a day

All before noon.

R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
