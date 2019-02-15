Thank you, John Ginder for your letter "Welcome to Astoria" (The Daily Astorian, Feb. 5). I'm all for homestay lodging, like Airbnb, over more hotels/motels. Your points were so well made.
My husband and I first visited Astoria, staying with a woman in her home. We came to know more about Astoria than we ever would have staying in a motel. We were happy for her making money to help her out personally, and felt so comfortable, safe and cared for.
We stayed with her again several months later, and became friends. She greatly helped us in our decision to move here, as we'd been on a search for a new town to call home. We all benefited, and we enjoyed knowing our money was going to someone local. We remain friends to this day, and appreciate her more than I can express.
So, we join John, and many others, in saying the focus on impacts to our community is skewed in the wrong direction and I, for one, expect better from our council.
ROBIN RODGERS
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.