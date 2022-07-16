Listen up, Astorians! Right now our city government is writing a homeless camping ordinance that will affect all of us.
If passed, certain property owners in residential areas (think church parking lots and vacant commercial industrial land) could allow houseless persons to set up a tent or sleep in a motor vehicle on their property. While some “restrictions” would be set, police won't be able to monitor that all “restrictions” are maintained. It will be up to you to file a complaint against your neighbor, a thing most of us don't want to do.
My husband and I have experience with a houseless camper next to us, exactly what the city is proposing. Please know that there will be fights, police will be called, motors will run at night (to keep warm), garbage will attract rats that find their way to your property and poison and traps will be used to eradicate them.
“Good fences make good neighbors," said Robert Frost in his poem, “Mending Wall.” Good ordinances also make good neighbors. Permitting homeless camping in any neighborhood doesn't make for a good ordinance. It pits neighbor against neighbor and it results in neighborhoods with unsanitary conditions, noise, pollution and tension.
The City Council will discuss the camping ordinance this Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the council chambers. If you are concerned about the safety, health and peace in your neighborhood, attend the council meeting or write Mayor Bruce Jones and your counselor.