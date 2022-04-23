I don’t want to be a firefighter! This takes a certain class of people willing to go into a raging fire to put it out, or pull people out of the flames — sometimes with really bad outcomes; remember the airplane that crashed into the house in Gearhart?
That is not all they do! Car wrecks. I can't imagine what it would be like to pull up to a car accident, and see it is somebody you know, or even if it was someone out of town, and they are in life-threatening shape, and needing medical aid.
They have the tools to help you, whether it is medical, or they are cutting you out of your car with the Jaws of Life. Somebody fell down, stroke, broken bones, etc. I am only touching the surface on all that they do.
Remember they were out in force during the big storm we had, helping clear trees and checking on people.
They come to your house at any time of the day or night when you are in need. Even if you can't change the battery in your fire alarm, and need help.
Support your firefighters wherever you are.
If you are a volunteer firefighter, then all you get is a small stipend for all that you do. Even though you put in hours and hours of training for your certificates.
Kudos to all of our volunteer and paid fire departments! I don't want to be a firefighter!