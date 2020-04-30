I'm so thankful to be surrounded by so many smart people. It amazes me how so many who aren't walking in President Donald Trump's shoes know just how to run this country better than he is.
This man can't seem to do anything right, according to some people. I know I heard Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders say they wouldn't have closed down flights from China when Trump did. Wow, where would we be then?
It's time that we pull together as Americans. We don't need to focus on hate and resentment. Like it or not, President Trump has done a good job for this country. If you don't like Trump, get over it.
Vote in November. I will respect whoever is elected, even if I didn't vote for them. It's about the office they hold; I was raised that way. I still put my hand over my heart when the flag passes. It stands for those who fought for the freedoms we enjoy and abuse.
You can disagree with me. I won't call you names or hit you. This is America — we can agree to disagree. Isn't that better than the hatred we are hearing all the time?
I will pray for Trump and Biden and America, that we turn our eyes back to the Lord and thank him for his forgiveness. God bless America, and God bless you.
DENICE DAVIS
Hammond
