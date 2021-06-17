I want to tell about my amazing neighbors, who have become such great friends.
My husband has terminal cancer, and has limited time. They have all rallied around us, and are helping so much — giving us food and baking things for us, mowing and edging the yard, taking out the garbage, taking us back and forth to the hospital in Portland.
We are a close-knit bunch of seniors, and try to help each out when needed. I come from an area in West Linn, and never knew my neighbors in all the years we lived there. I feel this is the most amazing community, and I'm so thankful we are here.
LYNNE RICHMAN
Warrenton