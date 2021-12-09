Letter: Amen Dec 9, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just finished reading the editorial, "Too Occupied with Divisions" (The Astorian, Dec. 2), and must say "amen."But while we witness what's happening at the local level, I think the beginnings stem from the attitude in Washington, D.C.At 73 years old, I can remember when congressional differences may have been extreme, yet the final outcome was usually a compromise, based on what was best for the country and the people.Today the goal seems to be a result that's best for the party and its contributors.WILLIAM BELLAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags William Bell Compromise Sport Amen Result D.c. Washington Goal Attitude Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHomeowner told to remove structures at 11th Street stairsIn Warrenton, homelessness casts a shadow on school districtClatskanie man indicted on sex abuse chargesWeekend Break: Astoria's Capt. Johnson house restoredNew manager takes on timberlandsCoast Guard rescues people, crab, from boat off GearhartDeaths: Dec. 4, 2021Man indicted for sex abuse associated with Jewell School DistrictDeaths: Dec. 7, 2021Infill on Warrenton commissioner's property causing headaches Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.