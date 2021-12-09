Just finished reading the editorial, "Too Occupied with Divisions" (The Astorian, Dec. 2), and must say "amen."

But while we witness what's happening at the local level, I think the beginnings stem from the attitude in Washington, D.C.

At 73 years old, I can remember when congressional differences may have been extreme, yet the final outcome was usually a compromise, based on what was best for the country and the people.

Today the goal seems to be a result that's best for the party and its contributors.

WILLIAM BELL

Astoria

