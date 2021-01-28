I have tried to let it go, and be quiet about this, but it hurts too much.
Many of the local "Trumpies" know who I am, and what I have been disabled trying to stand for. All who traveled to the Capitol on the Jan. 6 are accomplices in the deaths of at least five people.
All of you white privileged/spoiled people committed treason against the U.S. All of these people should at least be stripped of their citizenship for their actions against the Constitution that thousands of Americans have died protecting.
I know most of our grandparents rolled over in their graves with disgust. We have sacrificed nothing compared to what they overcame to give us the land of the free.
TROY HASKELL
Astoria