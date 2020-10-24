I fought in the Vietnam War, when there was a lot of resistance and demonstrating against it. During our involvement over two decades, 58,220 American lives were lost.
So far in the first 10 months of 2020, about 220,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19.
It would appear that past leadership was more concerned about the loss of American lives in a foreign war than today’s leadership is concerned about American lives in the current pandemic.
Cast your vote like your life depends on it, because it just may.
WILLIAM BELL
Astoria
