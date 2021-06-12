With the abundance of road levy funds paid by rural property owners, there are ample resources to improve the (mostly) county-owned Pipeline Route for an emergency route for east Clatsop County's U.S. Highway 30.
Instead, the county wishes to upgrade the public works facility outside the tsunami inundation zone with Road District No. 1 funds. The catch is: public works is much more than roads and bridges.
Our surveyor, the Public Land Corner Preservation Fund, parks, the Westport Sewer Service District and the county engineer are components of the public works campus. How does a road fund end up funding these county offices that have little or nothing to do with roads?
Why is a levy not presented to the voters for this major capital improvement, as we have been for new schools, or the jail? Why are major planning strategies to remodel the county's zoning happening during COVID-19, with little public engagement?
To move public works to Warrenton Fiber's sort yard would require a zone exception, forest to industrial. The former plan was to site public works in the North Coast Business Park, which is zoned industrial.
The Road District No. 1 has become a multimillion-dollar cash cow for the county, and is currently being treated more like a real estate investment account than a public service for maintaining roads and bridges.
It's budget season. I encourage you to look at where your money is going and why. Developing an emergency route for Highway 30, not a palace for public works in a forest zone, seems a more dire need for road funds.
LINDA BRIM
Astoria