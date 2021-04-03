I must respond to the well-meaning letter from Benjamin A. Greaves, “No doubt,” on March 23, regarding mask-wearing and the possibility of related brain degeneration.
By his implication, surgeons and other operating room personnel are all suffering cognitive decline, and should not be trusted. I could cite numerous large-scale studies refuting such ill effects. Simply put, there is no injurious carbon dioxide buildup in a properly worn mask.
I can’t leave this subject without an explanation that medical personnel wear masks, not for their own protection, but for that of their patients. Likewise, in this pandemic, we are all required to wear masks, not for our own safety, but for the protection of those around us.
MATT HIGGINS
Hammond