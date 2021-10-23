The saying goes that "a rising tide lifts all boats." In our small community, this sentiment rings true. Whether directly or indirectly, investing resources into the community builds an infrastructure that benefits all of us.
Strong public schools are an integral part of that framework. This fall, there is a bond for the Knappa School District on the ballot. If passed, the funds will address critical maintenance and infrastructure needs, enhance learning spaces for students and improve the safety and security at both schools.
The proposal is accountable. There was a community advisory committee that gave input on the schools' needs, the district polled the community to elicit their opinions, and there will be a community oversight committee once passed. The school will also budget annual maintenance funds to keep up the improvements over their lifespan.
The average tax rate for this bond will be slightly less than the average rate of the bond that recently expired. Items that would be provided include new middle school classrooms, a science lab, roofing, fire sprinklers, a gym that can be used by both schools and the public and a dedicated preschool area, among other things.
I grew up in Knappa, and attended Knappa schools before heading to college at Oregon State University. I moved back after graduating because this is home. I want to see it grow, and the people thrive.
This is an opportunity to make an investment in our kids and our community for years to come. For more information, please visit yesknappa.org