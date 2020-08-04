We are now experiencing a technology-based disruption mirroring how the cellphone, computer and internet swept away industries — such as landlines, publishing, television and film — transforming communication, employment and creative output, and giving flexibility and options like never before.
The future and the past coexist in an uneasy energy tension. Wyoming coal miners have nowhere to go as mines close, while three community colleges are educating wind technicians for the power industry, starting at $50,000 per year, in three two-year training programs: Casper College, Western Wyoming Community College and Laramie County Community College. Well-funded scholarships are easing the way.
Energy companies, pushing petroleum tank farms, depots and pipelines, are impatient to satisfy their limited-thinking investors. These projects take time, planning and many state and federal regulatory body approvals. So, while this sector of the economy was desperately pushing their extractive agenda, another was quietly growing, using sun and wind for their products.
Once a solar or wind farm is up and running, its costs are nothing like maintaining a coal or nuclear plant. The materials alone used for coal and nuclear power have heavy regulation and safety concerns. But the resources for solar and wind are not regulated, and are free.
Mined, drilled and fracked products fueling extractive economics are about decreasing returns, therefore limited resources, whereas solar, wind and electric vehicles are about increasing returns. Once established, these energy facilities use sun and air.
PAMELA MATTSON McDONALD
Astoria
