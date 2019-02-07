The KKK has, from its inception, believed in, and used, violence or threat of violence, as a means to shape the world to its racist views.
Now, more and more, we are seeing those who are offended by that view using violence to counter it.
Violence against violence. Hate against hate. Who's the winner?
And what will they have won?
JULIE SNYDER
Astoria
