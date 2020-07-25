One of Astoria's greatest assets has to be Columbia Memorial Hospital. It is fantastic. Despite my terrible outcome, leading to a really bad day, I found everyone to be kind, caring, smart, efficient and compassionate. I hadn't been to a hospital in 25 years. I love this place.
Most of us have jobs where we take care of people. Nurses take care of the person. They are revered for a reason. So please wear a face mask. These angels are the ones who will have to bear the brunt of stupidity some people are still proud to display.
I hate to read the stories about labor problems at the hospital. It's impossible for a business that charges absurd, borderline criminal charges to not make money. Pay the nurses, protect their jobs, give them the best benefits. There's no reason not to shave profits — even go to breakeven to take care of all these amazing folks.
One of the things I will remember most is the reassuring pats on the back as I was trying to come to grips with the bad news. The power of touch is priceless. Nurses answer their calling because they know all this instinctively. They are the best among us.
I saw them that morning trudge to work like we all do. The only difference is once inside, it's all magic. So thanks. And again, wear those face masks everywhere.
JAMES SPURR
Cannon Beach
