I am angered, but unfortunately not surprised, over the Warrenton Police Department's decision to clear Officer Robert Wirt of any wrongdoing and allow him to return to work.
I'm concerned for the young man who said he heard him callously mocking George Floyd's killing, was brave enough to report it, and is now receiving death threats and being painted as a liar.
I'm no detective, but it seems clear to me that in a case of one person's word against another's, you would consider who has the vested interest in lying. Who has more to gain from being dishonest about this? A police officer whose job is on the line, and his friends at his local bar; or a witness who has absolutely no reason for, or benefit from, making the story up?
I realize that a video has been offered up as evidence of Wirt's innocence, but if it doesn't have audio, it is useless in determining what he did or didn't say. This is just another example of what I'm calling performative policing — appearing to care about protecting and serving all citizens, while in actuality doing next to nothing for many of them.
We saw it in the violent attack on peaceful protesters in Astoria last month that the officer who was standing right beside it "didn't see," and in the Astoria Police Department's apparent lack of action since then in holding the offenders accountable.
If the police want our trust, I suggest they start the process by being more transparent and trustworthy.
TERESA BARNES
Astoria
