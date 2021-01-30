I was so angry about Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones' letter to Gov. Kate Brown, in which he asked her to allow quarter capacity in restaurants, that I compared it to the thinking of QAnon, on Facebook.
Of course, the degree to which Bruce was letting his bias inform his opinion wasn't anything near the run amok delusionality of QAnon, and the party it's largely associated with, but it was wrong on many levels.
At the time of his letter, over 100,000 Americans had lost their lives in the past five weeks, the nation was crossing the 400,000 lives lost and we were racing towards 500,000 … 600,000 … It's no time for anyone to ask what fewer restrictions can be placed upon us.
Claiming the science didn't show that restaurants operating at quarter capacity were unsafe was what made me furious. So much harm is done in this world by people distorting science.
It is certain that people being unmasked and spending prolonged time with each other allows the virus to spread among them, and those who interact with them, whether that is at full capacity or quarter capacity.
I understand the severe economic stress restaurant owners are facing, and it is that stress that is interpreting the science, not the science itself.
I would have understood an honest plea to the governor, one that acknowledged the trade-off between economic survival and putting more lives at risk — that, at least, I could have respected, even if I place a higher value on life.
MICHAEL A. "SASHA" MILLER
Salem