It has always amazed me how abusers rarely see their role in the creation of their difficulties. Batterers defend their behavior by saying, "Well, she started it. She hit me first." Seriously?
Never mind the hundreds of menacing and manhandling incidents she endured before she struck out in desperation and gave, what he believed, was a green light to break her jaw. This bizarre distortion of justice is being seen more frequently, especially in Washington, D.C.
Just because a number of people never liked President Donald Trump, or wanted him in office does not necessarily reflect unbridled leftist zeitgeist. The GOP never stops to look at the behaviors which have provoked these reactions.
• Trump remarked that when you're famous, you can grab a woman by her genitals ) and it's OK.
• He told two 14-year-old girls, "in a couple of years I’ll be dating you."
• He disparaged U.S. Sen. John McCain's military service because he was captured by the North Vietnamese.
These are just a few of the hundreds of horrific, nonpresidential type actions he has displayed, and yet Republicans don't understand why people resist his being in office. Really?
For Republicans the definition of right and wrong has been taken out of the realm of morality and rule of law and changed to: Republican equals right and Democrat equals wrong. In other words, if a Republican is robbed, it’s a crime. If a Democrat is robbed, it's a political stunt or fake news.
Animal Farm, here we come. I’m an independent.
BRENTON KAHLE
Astoria
