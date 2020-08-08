Our governor has recently increased the requirements for mask usage. I see lots of cute designer and serious-as-a-heart-attack surgeons' masks in use. We know from countless admonitions that this is "saving lives."
Now, are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggestions and governor requirements doing any good?
Let's see how that works. Right now there is an increase of reported infections. There is a corresponding increase in the required use of masks. Using the CDC's methodology, one of two things is true: The masks cause the increase, or they are ineffective.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
