I read the Sept 6. article, "A Q&A with the top candidates for governor," with interest, particularly eager to learn how Betsy Johnson's policy positions differ from the other candidates. But it quickly became apparent that she is different only from Democrat Tina Kotek. Her answers to every policy question in the article were practically carbon copies of Republican Christine Drazan's answers.

Since starting as a Republican, Betsy Johnson has called herself a Democrat for 20-plus years, but her voting record in recent years has aligned more often with the Republicans. And now she is presenting herself as a moderate "independent," with ads claiming that she will take the best ideas from both sides.

