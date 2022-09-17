I read the Sept 6. article, "A Q&A with the top candidates for governor," with interest, particularly eager to learn how Betsy Johnson's policy positions differ from the other candidates. But it quickly became apparent that she is different only from Democrat Tina Kotek. Her answers to every policy question in the article were practically carbon copies of Republican Christine Drazan's answers.
Since starting as a Republican, Betsy Johnson has called herself a Democrat for 20-plus years, but her voting record in recent years has aligned more often with the Republicans. And now she is presenting herself as a moderate "independent," with ads claiming that she will take the best ideas from both sides.
But her own answers to policy questions show that she is not doing that — her positions clearly match the Republican agenda on nearly all issues; some, such as opposition to any form of gun regulation, align with the most extreme of Republican positions.
While I do give Johnson credit for pledging to remain pro-choice, that is the only issue on which her own ads claim any difference from the Republican candidate.
No matter how she attempts to present herself, the reality is that a vote for Johnson is not a vote for the best ideas from both sides, but a vote for Republican policies on nearly all issues.